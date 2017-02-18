Fatal train-pedestrian accident in Detroit Lakes Saturday evening
A fatal train-pedestrian accident was reported in Detroit Lakes Saturday evening.
The name of the victim and other details were not immediately available. The accident involved a westbound Burlington Northern Santa Fe oil train. Train traffic on the BNSF two-track rail corridor through Detroit Lakes was stopped for several hours, and a main crossing on Washington Avenue remained blocked, as authorities removed the body and searched under the train with flashlights. More information will be released as it becomes available.