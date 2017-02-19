Upon arrival at the scene, officers and paramedics found the victim just west of Washington Avenue on the railroad tracks.

The victim is described as a 56-year-old woman. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident involved a westbound Burlington Northern Santa Fe oil train.

Traffic on the rail corridor through Detroit Lakes was stopped for several hours, and the Washington Avenue crossing remained blocked, as authorities removed the body and searched under the train with flashlights.

Assisting agencies included Essentia/St. Mary’s EMS, Becker County Sheriff’s Office and Detroit Lakes Fire Department.

The woman's name was being held early on Sunday.