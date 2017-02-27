Man injured in snowmobile crash on Many Point Lake
At approximately 5:20 p.m. Sunday, the Becker County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a snowmobile crash on Many Point Lake, where Christopher Maloney, 41, of Felton, MN, was riding his snowmobile, lost control, and was thrown from the sled.
Emergency responders transported Maloney from the lake to a helicopter, which airlifted him to a Fargo hospital. The extent of his injuries are still unknown; and the crash remains under investigation.
The White Earth Police Department, White Earth Ambulance, White Earth Conservation, Carsonville Fire and Rescue, North Memorial Air Care, and MN DNR assisted the Becker County Sheriff's Office with the call.