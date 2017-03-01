One employee of the gas station said he heard a loud bang, not realizing where the noise was coming from until he looked up and saw what appeared to be a car doing a 360 before coming to a stop.

The car collided with an SUV, and both front ends of the vehicles were smashed in.

The witness said the driver of the car was able to crawl out, but the driver of the SUV appeared to be stuck in the vehicle, waiting for emergency crews to asses the situation before helping the driver out.

While St. Mary's EMS assessed the physical condition of the drivers, the Detroit Lakes Police Department directed traffic at the busy intersection.

The Detroit Lakes Fire Department was also on scene to put out fires that popped up on the damaged vehicles.

And the Becker County Sheriff's Office assisted the Minnesota State Patrol with the accident.

DL Towing arrived later to remove the vehicles from the road.

