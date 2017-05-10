Man dies in tractor crash leaving him pinned against tree
A 77-year-old man was killed today after a crash left him pinned between a tractor and a tree along the 28000 block of Tower Road.
The Becker County Sheriff's Office received a call concerning the crash just before 3 p.m. (May 10) and responded to the scene, along with the Detroit Lakes Police Department, the Detroit Lakes Fire Department, and St. Mary's EMS.
When responders arrived, they found Larry Mahlon Jones trapped between the aforementioned tree and a tractor, with the tractor still running. The tractor was removed, and it was determined that Jones was deceased.
A mechanical failure and the terrain are believed to be contributing factors to the crash.