Three vehicles involved in rear-end collision on Highway 34

According to eyewitnesses at the scene, a young woman driving a car westbound on Highway 34 was attempting to make a lefthand turn off the highway and onto Highland Drive, when a man driving a red pickup rear-ended her.

The woman’s car then reportedly spun around, swiping a black truck travelling in the eastbound lane of the highway.

“The guy in the red pickup didn’t see her and plowed right into the back of her,” stated the driver of the black truck whose vehicle suffered damage to the left, rear tire during the collision. “Wasn’t her fault. I saw.”

It appeared that the driver of the red truck attempted to avoid the collision at the last second, suffering front-end damage to the left side of the vehicle.

The driver of the black truck, a man who lives near Cotton Lake, did not suffer any injuries; however, the other two drivers did suffer possible injuries, although initial reports are that they were not life threatening.

“Lucky,” said the Cotton Lake local. “There was a semi right behind us, and he kind of wheezed his way through there (the crash site).”

The Detroit Lakes Police Department, St. Mary’s EMS, Becker County Sheriff’s Office, and Detroit Lakes Fire Department assisted the Minnesota State Patrol with the crash.