Man injured during disturbance at Roadhouse Bar & Grill

According to reports, the Becker County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance call at approximately 10:39 p.m., stating there was a male causing problems at the restaurant.

When emergency crews responded, they discovered the male had punched out a window on a party bus and, in turn, was in need of medical attention.

The injured male’s name and condition is not being released at this time, as the incident is still under investigation.

The Audubon Police Department, Lake Park Police Department, Lake Park Rescue, St. Mary’s EMS, and Minnesota State Patrol all also responded to the disturbance.