UPDATE: Vehicle fire caused by electrical malfunction

According to the report, it is believed the fire started on the driver's side of the vehicle and spread to the rest of the car.

Again, no one was reported injured in the incident.

The Detroit Lakes Police Department assisted the Detroit Lakes Fire Department with the call.

Original Story:

The Detroit Lakes Fire department rushed to the scene of a burning vehicle parked on the 800 block of Central Street, just across from the Detroit Lakes Middle School, at approximately 9:30 p.m. tonight.

The car gave off a smoke smell, making some unwitting bystanders think someone was having a bonfire, until a plume of smoke and flames became visible from quite a distance, causing concern.

When the department arrived, the car was fully engulfed, but firefighters were quick to put out the flames before the fire could spread.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and no one is believed to be injured by the incident.