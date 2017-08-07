UPDATE: Man who was hit by train identified
The man who was stuck and killed by a train just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday has been identified.
Joseph Merten Mackner, 41, of Detroit Lakes was reportedly walking southbound on the Candadian Pacific Train tracks about a mile north of Detroit Lakes when he was struck by a southbound train.
Mackner was pronounced dead at the scene, and the incident remains under investigation.
St. Mary's EMS and the Minnesota State Patrol assisted the Becker County Sheriff's Office with the call.