According to Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander, the crash was reported at 11:59 a.m. at the intersection of county roads 7 and 16, about 6 miles east of Ulen.

The driver of an SUV, Todd George Mikulecky, 68, of Hawley, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The occupants of a car — Raluca Mona Greynald-Basquez, 42, of Thousand Oaks, Calif.; Shelby Michelle Record, 50, of Rockwall, Texas; and Lena Mae Broussard, 49, of Dallas, Texas — were all taken to Sanford Medical Center in Fargo with injuries that were serious but not life-threatening.

The crash remains under investigation.