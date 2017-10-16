Hawley man killed, three others badly hurt in Becker County crash
ULEN, Minn. — A Hawley, Minn., man died and three other people were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash that happened Sunday, Oct. 15, near Ulen.
According to Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander, the crash was reported at 11:59 a.m. at the intersection of county roads 7 and 16, about 6 miles east of Ulen.
The driver of an SUV, Todd George Mikulecky, 68, of Hawley, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The occupants of a car — Raluca Mona Greynald-Basquez, 42, of Thousand Oaks, Calif.; Shelby Michelle Record, 50, of Rockwall, Texas; and Lena Mae Broussard, 49, of Dallas, Texas — were all taken to Sanford Medical Center in Fargo with injuries that were serious but not life-threatening.
The crash remains under investigation.