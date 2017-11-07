Body found in Mahnomen County, no foul play suspected

Corey Bush, 33, of Naytahwaush, Minn., went into the woods to cut firewood with his father-in-law Sunday afternoon, when their vehicle became stuck on trail. Bush left the truck to go get help, stating he would be back in a couple of hours.

Bush’s father-in-law stayed in the truck until morning and, when he awoke, he realized Bush had never returned to the truck. At that point, Bush’s father-in-law was able to walk out of the woods and get a ride home.

The Mahnomen County Sheriff’s Office, White Earth Police Department, White Earth Conservation, White Earth Forestry, Twin Lakes Fire Department, Mahnomen/White earth Emergency Management, and the Minnesota State Patrol Airplane conducted a search, including the use of a drone, a FLIR and a high-powered scope.

Bush’s body was located by law enforcement at approximately 3 p.m., Nov. 6, about one mile away from his truck.

No foul play is suspected, but an autopsy will be conducted in Grand Forks, ND, to determine the cause of death.