Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Body found in Mahnomen County, no foul play suspected

    By DL News Staff Today at 11:03 a.m.

    At approximately 9:30 a.m. Monday morning the Mahnomen County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a missing person who hadn’t returned home after abandoning a truck that got stuck on a trail in the woods.

    Corey Bush, 33, of Naytahwaush, Minn., went into the woods to cut firewood with his father-in-law Sunday afternoon, when their vehicle became stuck on trail. Bush left the truck to go get help, stating he would be back in a couple of hours.

    Bush’s father-in-law stayed in the truck until morning and, when he awoke, he realized Bush had never returned to the truck. At that point, Bush’s father-in-law was able to walk out of the woods and get a ride home.

    The Mahnomen County Sheriff’s Office, White Earth Police Department, White Earth Conservation, White Earth Forestry, Twin Lakes Fire Department, Mahnomen/White earth Emergency Management, and the Minnesota State Patrol Airplane conducted a search, including the use of a drone, a FLIR and a high-powered scope.

    Bush’s body was located by law enforcement at approximately 3 p.m., Nov. 6, about one mile away from his truck.

    No foul play is suspected, but an autopsy will be conducted in Grand Forks, ND, to determine the cause of death.

    Explore related topics:NewsaccidentsMahnomen Countybody foundmissing
    Advertisement