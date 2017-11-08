Many grieve the loss of Naytahwaush husband, father

Jeremy Lando recalls the search for his cousin-in-law; 33-year-old father of two, Corey Bush.

"As we got closer to the swamp, and the woods got a little thicker, I was more and more concerned as the search went on," said Lando.

What began as cutting wood turned tragic, when Bush and his father-in-law's truck got stuck here in this trial.

With no cell phone service and few options Bush headed out on foot to find help, leaving his Father-in-law Floyd LaFriniere in the truck, he never returned.

LaFriniere left the truck in the morning, hunters finding him and bringing him to safety.

Dave Snetsinger joined the search with his local knowledge of the terrain.

"It was very dark, and the route that he did travel was a trail, but then it disappears into the woods,” Snetsinger said. “So that's where the confusion comes along.”

The White Earth Police Department sent out eyes from the sky using its drone for the first time, but in the end it was the eyes on the ground that made the difference.

Lando said, "Where on the ground we had a pretty good trail we could follow, you know, it circled around a couple times, but we were able to stay on the tracks and locate him that way.”

The success in finding him was overshadowed by the grief of losing a loved one.

Mahnomen County Sheriff Doug Krier said, "Once we had found him, myself and the Chief had gone and made the notification to his wife, and those things aren't easy to do.”

"He was a great dad, you know, and Corey he was just the do-it-yourself kind of guy. He liked to get things done," said Lando.

Bush leaving behind his wife, Elizabeth and two children under the age of 10.

Law enforcement says the biggest mistake you can make, is leaving your vehicle if you're stranded out in dangerous winter conditions.