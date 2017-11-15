Slick roads cause multiple crashes, vehicles in ditch: Law enforcement says take it easy out there
Slick roads have drivers going in the ditch left and right this morning. A number of crashes have already been reported, including this vehicle, which rolled into the ditch about a mile north of town on Highway 59.
Law enforcement is reminding drivers to slow down and take it easy; the roads are in the process of being sanded and salted and, hopefully, the ice will melt away soon, making the roadways safer for travel.