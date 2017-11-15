Search
    Slick roads cause multiple crashes, vehicles in ditch: Law enforcement says take it easy out there

    By DL News Staff Today at 11:36 a.m.
    Icy roads caused this vehicle to roll into the ditch along Highway 59, about one mile north of town. The driver was not injured. Submitted Photo

    Slick roads have drivers going in the ditch left and right this morning. A number of crashes have already been reported, including this vehicle, which rolled into the ditch about a mile north of town on Highway 59.

    Law enforcement is reminding drivers to slow down and take it easy; the roads are in the process of being sanded and salted and, hopefully, the ice will melt away soon, making the roadways safer for travel.

