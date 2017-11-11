Crime & accidents

At 9:43 a.m. a caller reported a theft on the 400 block of Washington Avenue.

At 1:29 p.m. a purse was reportedly stolen from a residence on the 13000 block of 297th Avenue in Frazee.

Wednesday, Nov. 1

At 12:13 a.m. a vehicle was reportedly stolen from the 26000 block of Beaver Trail in Ogema, though the vehicle was later recovered, according to reports.

At 9:10 a.m. a canoe and two paddles were reportedly stolen from the 20000 block of Thorson Lane in Rochert.

Thursday, Nov. 2

At 7:47 a.m. copper wire was reportedly stolen from the 19000 block of Highway 12 in Audubon.

At 10:37 a.m. a caller reported five mailboxes located on the 25000 block of Highway 22 in Detroit Lakes had been damaged over night.

At 12:49 p.m. a caller reported a burglary had taken place on the 1200 block of Lake Avenue in Detroit Lakes.

At 3:14 p.m. a caller reported a fire on the 18000 block of Willow Springs Road in Detroit Lakes, which ended up being issues with a cooking stove.

At 6 p.m. a caller reported a vehicle had been stolen from the 1100 block of Wilson Avenue in Detroit Lakes.

At 7:40 p.m. a theft was reported on the 26000 block of Rattle Snake Circle in Ogema.

Friday, Nov. 3

At 3:28 a.m. a vehicle was reportedly stolen from the 400 block of West Lake Drive, though it was later recovered, according to reports.

At 10:06 a.m. a caller reported a burglary that took place on the 17000 block of Beseau Lake Road in Lake Park, where a cell phone and binoculars were reportedly stolen.

At 11:39 a.m. a wedding ring was reportedly stolen from a residence on the 700 block of Richwood Road in Detroit Lakes.

At 2:13 p.m. a lawn mower estimated at a value of $2,000 was reportedly stolen from the 29000 block of McHugh Road in Detroit Lakes.

At 5:36 p.m. a ladder was reportedly stolen from the 900 block of Minnesota Avenue in Detroit Lakes.

At 5:44 p.m. a caller reported someone had ran over a mailbox on the 37000 block of 295th Avenue in Ogema.

Sunday, Nov. 5

At 1:14 p.m. a caller reported a deer stand on the 15000 block of 330th Avenue in Frazee had been damaged.

At 10:02 p.m. a caller reported someone had smashed out the window of a vehicle parked on the 46000 block of Shinab Trail in Ponsford.

Monday, Nov. 6

At 8:18 a.m. an office located on the 48000 block of Pow Wow Highway in Ponsford was reportedly broken into and meds were taken.

At 8:28 a.m. a rifle was reportedly stolen from the back seat of a vehicle parked on the 26000 block of 390th Street in Waubun.

At 9:56 p.m. a church located on the 28000 block of Breck Road in Ponsford was reportedly broken into.

At 10:31 a.m. a caller reported damage done to a lift station on the 2200 block of College Road in Mahnomen.

At 3:44 p.m. a caller reported a theft on Eighth Street in Detroit Lakes.

At 8:21 p.m. a caller reported a car had driven over a mailbox on the 20000 block of Highway 6 in Audubon.

At 9:07 p.m. keys were reportedly stolen from a vehicle parked on the corner of Oak Grove Avenue and Main Street in Detroit Lakes.