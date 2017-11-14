Update: Police identify men shot to death in Menahga

The two men are identified as Michael Callahan, 67 of Menahga and Carl Albin, 82, also of Menahga. The bodies were transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy.

Authorities have not said what led up to the deaths, but do not believe there is any risk to the public, the sheriff’s office said.

The Menahga Police Department, the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota Bureau Criminal Apprehension are investigating.