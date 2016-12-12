DL man arrested inside local church

According to the complaint filed with Becker County District Court, the responding officer found the bicycle near the church, and when he checked the door of the church, it was unlocked. The officer entered and encountered Braun inside, whom he ordered to the ground. Braun was taken into custody; he had a flathead screwdriver and a set of keys in his possession. Authorities believe Braun made entry to the church by prying open a deadbolt door.