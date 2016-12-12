DL man arrested inside local church
A Detroit Lakes man is facing two felony charges after police say he broke into a local church.
Nathan Christopher Braun, 24, was arrested Aug. 2 after police were called to the Vineyard Church in Detroit Lakes around 10:40 p.m. on a report of a male riding his bicycle around the parking lot looking into windows.
According to the complaint filed with Becker County District Court, the responding officer found the bicycle near the church, and when he checked the door of the church, it was unlocked. The officer entered and encountered Braun inside, whom he ordered to the ground. Braun was taken into custody; he had a flathead screwdriver and a set of keys in his possession. Authorities believe Braun made entry to the church by prying open a deadbolt door.