Ogema man sentenced to prison for assaulting girlfriend

An Ogema man has been sentenced for felony domestic assault/causing fear after he threatened to kill his girlfriend.

Scott Lyle Lindsay, 50, was arrested Jan. 21 after White Earth police were dispatched to his residence along Highway 34 for a possible domestic assault. According to the complaint filed with Becker County District Court, when officers arrived, they spoke with Lindsay's girlfriend, whom he had had a significant relationship with for ten years. The woman told police Lindsay started yelling at her, then threw her into a chair, pulling her arms around her neck and telling her he would kill her. Officers observed two small bruises on her arm consistent with finger marks. The woman told police she was scared of Lindsay; officers found him about a mile away walking along the road. The complaint states Lindsay admitted to the officers that the two had fought, but said he "didn't touch her". One other felony domestic abuse charge was dismissed; he was sentenced to two years, three months in prison.

Lindsay has a prior conviction for domestic assault from June of 2007 and a violation of a harassment restraining order from August of 2006.

Four days following his arrest on the domestic abuse charge, Lindsay was also charged and subsequently found guilty of violating the Domestic Abuse No Contact Order that was issued to protect his victim. A Becker County investigator reviewed jail phone records and found he had called her from jail on Jan. 25. The gross misdemeanor charge earned him another 356 days in jail, with credit given for 191 days of time already served.