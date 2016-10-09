A Grand Rapids man has made his first court appearance in Becker County District Court on three felony drug charges after police found him driving in reverse in the opposite lane of traffic.

Roderick Lee Jerry, 52, was arrested Sept. 21 and charged with three felony counts of drug possession, gross misdemeanor DWI and misdemeanor driving after revocation.

According to information obtained from the courthouse, police responded to a complaint of an erratic driver in a white Monte Carlo on County Road 37 around 8:15 p.m.. When police caught up with the vehicle, the officer witnessed the driver, identified as Jerry, driving backwards in the wrong lane. According to the report, he was pulled over, after which time the officer noticed Jerry was allegedly confused and incoherent. He reportedly kept putting his hand in his pocket, and according to the complaint, when the officer asked him to take his hand out, he first did not comply, but when he did, he was allegedly holding a syringe. The officer reportedly told Jerry to put the syringe down, but police say he instead started walking around the vehicle squirting out the liquid substance, which tested positive as meth.

The report also states that after Jerry was placed under arrest, officers also found four other kinds of drugs on him and a metal spoon. He reportedly told police that his blood sugar was low and asked them to get him his bottle of soda from a bag in the vehicle. The report states when the officer did that, the bag contained a bottle with several other kinds of pills that were found to be controlled substances.

Jerry was transported to Essentia Health St. Mary's in Detroit Lakes for medical evaluation, during which time his blood tested positive for meth.