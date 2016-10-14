Big meth bust lands DL man in prison for nearly 13 years

Shane Thomas Wood, 44, was arrested after agents working with the West Central Minnesota Drug & Violent Crime Task Force met with a confidential informant that told police Wood was getting ready to drive to the St. Cloud area to purchase a large amount of meth to bring back to Becker County.

According to the complaint filed with Becker County District Court, the informant was equipped with a recording device as he rode with Wood to St. Cloud for the drug pick-up. Agents provided audio and visual surveillance of the informant and Wood as they traveled. The report states Wood picked the drugs up and began heading back to Becker County, traveling through other counties with the drugs as he went. Law enforcement finally stopped him in Pelican Rapids, where officers interviewed Wood.

The reports says Wood confessed that he had been making weekly trips buying meth since April of 2016 and also admitted that he sold the meth in Becker County. He said he had intended to do the same thing with the drugs in his vehicle, telling police that one individual in Becker County would always buy approximately half of the meth from his trips. He also admitted that he had meth at his house in Becker County. A search of his vehicle turned up 230 grams of meth, and 38 grams of meth was found at his home.

Wood has a prior conviction for being a person prohibited from possessing a firearm in 2013. He also has prior convictions for possession of a controlled substance in Dec. of 2006, possession of meth with intent to deliver in January of 2007 and one controlled substance conviction in March of 2008.