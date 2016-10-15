Naytahwaush woman sentenced for drug possession in Walmart

According to the complaint filed with Becker County District Court, the incident happened on June 24 when officers were called to Walmart, where Barrett was being held for allegedly trying to steal $200 worth of merchandise. When officers asked for identification, she reportedly said she had none on her, but authorities found an ID in the purse she was carrying with the name "Patricia Lynn Barrett."

The report states Barrett initially told police she did not know who "Patricia Lynn Barrett" was and that her name was "Tasha Rae Gellins," but after police matched her photo with one they had previously in their booking department, she admitted who she was.

The complaint states when officers searched her, she had six pills on her identified as Clonazepam, a controlled substance. It goes on to say that in the jail elevator, officers observed her turning away and dropping something on the floor, which turned out to be Suboxone, another controlled substance.

Another felony charge of fifth degree drug possession was dismissed, as was a misdemeanor theft charge and a misdemeanor charge for giving officers a false name.

Barrett was previously convicted of possession of controlled substance on July 30, 2015.