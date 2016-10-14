Search
    Fergus Falls woman sentenced for drugs in Becker County

    By Forum News Service Today at 5:37 p.m.

    A Fergus Falls woman has been sentenced in Becker County District Court on drug charges.

    Jeneice Alisha Muchow, 38, was arrested Feb. 4 when a Frazee police officer responded to a request from Perham Police to located a white Ford Ranger occupied by three people heading to Frazee from Perham.

    According to the complaint filed with Becker County District Court, they were suspects in a theft that took place in Perham. The report states the officer located the vehicle and identified the middle passenger as Muchow. While being searched, Muchow indicated she had a knife on her, which was removed. An eyeglasses case was also found on her, which contained meth and other drug paraphernalia.

    Muchow, who was previously convicted of a controlled substance in Aug. of 2003, was convicted of felony fifth degree drug possession and sentenced to 19 months in prison, stayed for 10 years. She was instead given 166 days in jail, with credit for 106 days already served. She was also fined $1,000.

    Forum News Service
