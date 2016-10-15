Search
    Man in White Earth sentenced for punching a woman in the face, throwing her to the ground

    By Forum News Service Today at 6:38 p.m.

    A Minneapolis man has been sentenced in Becker County District Court on felony fifth degree assault charges after police say he punched a woman in the face.

    Anthony Jay Hanks, 29, was arrested after White Earth officers were called to a report of a domestic assault that occurred June 1 in rural Becker County.

    According to a complaint filed with Becker County District Court, the officer spoke with the victim, who says Hanks had punched her in the side of the left cheek, then threw her to the ground. The officer observed her swollen cheek and muddy clothes.

    Hanks was sentenced to 21 months in prison, stayed for five years. He was ordered to serve 60 days in jail, with credit given for 58 days already served. He has previous convictions of fourth and fifth-degree domestic assault from 2015.

