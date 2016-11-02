Man charged with stealing mail, trying to cash $2,000 check
Michael Caray Price, 39, of Moorhead has been charged in Becker County District Court with two felony counts of mail theft.
According to court records, on Oct. 16, police were called to the Speak Easy after Price allegedly tried to pass stolen checks there.
He had a $2,000 check from White Earth Tribal Finance made out to Michael's Furniture in Detroit Lakes, among other items.
Price had allegedly stolen mail from a mailbox shared by Michael's Furniture and The Social Cup. The tribal check was intended to go to Michael's Furniture as partial payment for purchases made there.
Price appeared in court Monday.