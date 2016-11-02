According to court documents, police were called May 29 around 5 p.m. by a homeowner who stated Louis was in her residence and was in possession of a lock box that contained several bottles of prescription medication, which belonged to an individual that lived approximately one mile away in Frazee.

Deputies went to the residence on Frazee Road and observed several lights on in the residence and the door wide open; the house had been rummaged through with drawers open and items thrown about.

Deputies interviewed a woman who stated she, Louis and two other individuals were driving on the backroads when the vehicle went into a ditch. The woman the told police that she and Louis went to a residence to ask for help. When nobody answered, Louis then went into the house and came back out with a lockbox, according to the complaint. Louis was interviewed and admitted to going into the residence and taking the lockbox and some jewelry.