Frazee woman accused of using stolen credit card

According to court records, on Aug. 7 a woman reported the theft of her purse from a camper at Northwoods Campgrounds at WE Fest.

The next day Clark allegedly used credit cards from the purse to buy $100 worth of gas and about $260 in other items at Northshore Travel Plaza in Detroit Lakes.

Three attempts by her to use the cards to buy multiple items at the Detroit Lakes Walmart failed. She is accused of making $959 in unauthorized transactions.

Clark failed to appear at a court hearing Monday, and a warrant was issued for her arrest.