Man hurt in car-semi crash in Lake Park
A Moorhead man was injured Tuesday after his car rear-ended a semi and caught fire on Highway 10 in Lake Park.
James H. Stenerson, 86, of Moorhead suffered non-life threatening injuries. He was taken to Sanford Hospital in Fargo, according to the State Patrol.
The driver of the semi, Gary G. Kuck, 69, of Hawley suffered no apparent injuries.
According to the State Patrol, the 1989 Kenworth tractor-trailer was westbound on Highway 10 in the right lane.
Stenerson was driving a 2007 Lincoln Town Car westbound on Highway 10 in right lane when he rear-ended the semi and the Lincoln caught fire. The car was totaled.
The crash was reported at about 4:30 p.m. on dry pavement at milepost 31 in Lake Park.
The Becker County Sheriff's Office and Lake Park Police Department assisted at the scene.