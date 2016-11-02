Man hurt in car-semi crash in Lake Park

The driver of the semi, Gary G. Kuck, 69, of Hawley suffered no apparent injuries.

According to the State Patrol, the 1989 Kenworth tractor-trailer was westbound on Highway 10 in the right lane.

Stenerson was driving a 2007 Lincoln Town Car westbound on Highway 10 in right lane when he rear-ended the semi and the Lincoln caught fire. The car was totaled.

The crash was reported at about 4:30 p.m. on dry pavement at milepost 31 in Lake Park.

The Becker County Sheriff's Office and Lake Park Police Department assisted at the scene.