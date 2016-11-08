Search
    Wadena man accused of killing woman, leading police on chase that ends in head-on collision

    By Forum News Service Today at 9:52 a.m.
    Wadena police are investigating a possible homicide in Wadena.
    A woman is dead and the suspect is in the hospital after leading authorities on a chase through Wadena and Otter Tail Counties.

    Around 2:30 Monday afternoon, the sheriff's office was called to the 300 block of Bryant Avenue Southwest in Wadena where a man had a gun. When an officer arrived at the home, a man was driving away and a female identified as Margaret St. Marie, 27, of Wadena, was found dead in the home from a gunshot wound, the police department reported.

    Antonio St. Marie, who is in custody, is identified as the suspect in this case. He led officers on a chase into Otter Tail County that ended when the suspect crashed head-on into another vehicle on Highway 29 and County Road 75, according to authorities.

