Around 2:30 Monday afternoon, the sheriff's office was called to the 300 block of Bryant Avenue Southwest in Wadena where a man had a gun. When an officer arrived at the home, a man was driving away and a female identified as Margaret St. Marie, 27, of Wadena, was found dead in the home from a gunshot wound, the police department reported.

Antonio St. Marie, who is in custody, is identified as the suspect in this case. He led officers on a chase into Otter Tail County that ended when the suspect crashed head-on into another vehicle on Highway 29 and County Road 75, according to authorities.