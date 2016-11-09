Victim, suspect identified in Wadena shooting

Around 2:30 p.m. Monday, the sheriff's office was called to the 300 block of Bryant Avenue Southwest in Wadena where a man had a gun. When an officer arrived at the home, a man was driving away and a female identified as Margaret St. Marie, a 27-year-old mother of three and Wadena resident, was found dead in the home from a gunshot wound, the police department reported.

Antonio St. Marie, who is in custody, is identified as the suspect in this case. According to social media, he is the victim's ex-husband. He led officers on a chase into Otter Tail County that ended when the suspect crashed head-on into another vehicle on Highway 29 and County Road 75, according to authorities.

The suspect was airlifted to a Twin Cities hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the other vehicle suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Wadena County Chief Deputy Joe Schoon said the community is shaken.

"The main thing right now is that our primary suspect is in custody," Schoon said. "There's no danger to the community and we're just sending out condolences to the family of the deceased."

Wadena Police Department is being assisted with the investigation by Wadena County Sheriff's Office, West Central Task Force, Minnesota BCA and Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office.

The investigation is ongoing. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.