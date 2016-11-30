Former employee sentenced for theft

According to court records, as an employee at Lakes Coffee and Liquor in Becker County, she was fired Nov. 27, 2015, after store surveillance video showed her taking money from the cash register on several occasions between July 24, 2015, and Nov. 21, 2015.

She is accused of stealing about $1,400 in cash and another $250 in store merchandise. She is also accused of manipulating time sheets wrongfully to obtain another $153.

She admitted taking money from the cash register to pay her bills.

On Nov. 8, she was sentenced by District Judge Jay Carlson, who issued a stay of adjudication and continued the case.

She was ordered to serve 30 days on electronic home monitoring and was fined $500 plus $585 in court fees and $1,903 in restitution.

She was ordered to get a chemical dependency evaluation and follow the recommendations.

She was placed on supervised probation for five years.