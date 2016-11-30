Callaway man gets 45 days for meth, syringes

According to court records, on Jan. 1 he was a passenger in a car pulled over in Callaway. Police found 1.73 grams of meth and a half-dozen syringes in his armrest or under his seat.

On Nov. 7, he appeared before District Judge Mike Fritz, who ordered him to serve 45 days in jail, with credit for 13 days served.

After 20 days he is authorized to attend in-patient chemical dependency treatment, if so recommended by a chemical dependency evaluation.