Menahga man sentenced for meth
Jerred Mani Carlson, 27, of Menahga, has been sentenced in Becker County District Court on a felony third-degree drug charge.
According to court records, on April 14, 2014, he was pulled over for speeding near Frazee. His license was revoked and his vehicle was blocking a narrow road, so it was impounded.
In a routine search, police found .9 grams of meth, 20 hydrocodone pills, and five baggies of meth totaling 4.34 grams.
On Nov. 7, he appeared before District Judge Jay Carlson, who ordered him to serve 21 months in prison, stayed 20 years.
He was ordered to serve 90 days in jail, with credit for 47 days served.
He was fined $1,000 plus $1,160 in court fines. He was ordered to get a chemical dependency evaluation and follow the recommendations, and was placed on supervised probation for 20 years.
The sentence was ordered to be served consecutive to the original sentence as a sanction.