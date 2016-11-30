Menahga man sentenced for meth

In a routine search, police found .9 grams of meth, 20 hydrocodone pills, and five baggies of meth totaling 4.34 grams.

On Nov. 7, he appeared before District Judge Jay Carlson, who ordered him to serve 21 months in prison, stayed 20 years.

He was ordered to serve 90 days in jail, with credit for 47 days served.

He was fined $1,000 plus $1,160 in court fines. He was ordered to get a chemical dependency evaluation and follow the recommendations, and was placed on supervised probation for 20 years.

The sentence was ordered to be served consecutive to the original sentence as a sanction.