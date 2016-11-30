Man sentenced for felony DWI

According to court records, on June 2, he was stopped by a trooper in Detroit Lakes for erratic driving. Several beer cans were found in the vehicle. He was aggressive and hostile towards officers and jailers.

Sullivan was previous convicted of DWI in 2012 and his license was canceled as inimical to public safety.

On Nov. 9, District Judge Jay Carlson sentenced him to 5 years in prison, stayed seven years.

He was ordered to serve 141 days in jail, with credit for 141 days served. He was fined $500 plus $690 in court fees and was ordered to complete all aspects of DWI Court. He was placed on supervised probation for seven years.