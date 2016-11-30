Teen sentenced for fake pipe bomb in Peoples Park

According to court records, he was one of four young men charged with felonies for making a fake bomb on Oct. 1, 2015, and taping it to a utility pole in Detroit Lakes' Peoples Park.

The incident caused police to block off the area and call in a bomb squad.

Nearby Rossman Elementary School also went into "Code Yellow" partial lockdown mode, keeping students and staff in their classrooms throughout much of the morning.

The incident began when one young man wrapped black electrical tape around a potato chip container to make it look like a pipe bomb. The idea was to "prank" other people at the park, which is a favorite hangout for teens.

He allegedly taped the canister to a utility pole with electrical tape.

Another young man added a cell phone and wires to the fake bomb to make it look more realistic.

At one point it fell off the pole, and a third young man re-taped it so it would hold securely to the power pole.

The charge against Murray, the fourth teen charged in the incident, was filed because he was with the others while they created and taped up the fake bomb, which sat there overnight.

A city worker discovered the device about 8:30 a.m. and alerted police.

After cordoning off the area, police called in the Red River Valley Bomb Squad, which used two robots to view the object from a safe distance, before shooting it with a high-intensity water cannon to defuse it.

A suited-up member of the bomb squad then went in closer to investigate; he determined the device was a fake.

The incident was over by 12:45 p.m. and the school went back to normal activities.

On Nov. 9, District Judge Jay Carlson stayed adjudication and continued the case, ordering Murray to pay $660 in fines and fees, $250 in restitution, and serve five days in jail.

He can do community service work in lieu of jail time.

He was also ordered to write a letter of apology to Rossman School, get a chemical dependency evaluation and follow the recommendations, and was placed on supervised probation for four years.