Felony charge of violating a restraining order is dismissed
A felony charge of violating a restraining order has been dismissed against Justin Matthew King, 41, of 40495 Highway 34, Detroit Lakes.
He was charged in Becker County District Court for an incident that allegedly occurred July 18, when he showed up at a protected woman's house in a white pickup truck and spoke to a person in the driveway there.
He has five prior convictions for violating a no-contact order.
According to court records, the charge was dismissed Nov. 1 after additional investigation by law enforcement left the state unable to sustain its burden of proof at trial.