Man charged with failing to register as predatory offender

According to court records, in 1996 he was convicted of conspiracy to kidnap in federal court in North Dakota. He is required to register as a predatory offender until 2025.

On Oct. 3, tribal policed did a compliance check at his residence and found he had allegedly been kicked out several months earlier and was in the Grand Forks Jail. He had moved to Grand Forks Aug. 16, allegedly without notifying authorities as required.

On Nov. 23, a warrant was issued for his arrest by District Judge Jay Carlson.