Park Rapids man accused of fleeing police at over 100 mph

According to court records, at 12:46 a.m. on Nov. 24 a deputy on patrol westbound on Old Cemetery Road in Pine Point saw a red Jeep Cherokee going east. The license plate was folded over and the registration tab was hidden.

The deputy turned to follow and the Jeep sped up, went through a stop sign at County Road 129 and turned north on County Road 129. The Jeep's driver, allegedly Lampl, turned off the headlights.

The deputy pursued, with emergency lights activated, at speeds up to 90 mph.

At one point the Jeep lost control and spun around, but continued to flee at speeds up to 110 mph.

The Jeep went into a ditch at County Road 44 and County Road 124, but drove out and headed east on County Road 124, then north on County Road 129, where it crossed the highway into the south ditch.

The driver jumped out of the Jeep while it was still moving and fled on foot, abandoning a front seat passenger.

Multiple police officers searched the area and eventually found Lampl lying in snow and heavy brush. He said he was cold and had lost his shoes. He was arrested after being medically cleared.

Lampl appeared in court Nov. 28 before District Judge Mike Fritz, who set cash bail at $5,000 or bond at $20,000, with standard conditions of release, or $50,000 bail or bond without conditions.