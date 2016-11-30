Man wielding knife is arrested in lobby of Becker County Human Services
Just before 11 a.m. today several officers from the Becker County Sheriff's Office and Detroit Lakes Police Department responded to a call from the Becker County Human Services front desk, which stated an agitated male wielding a knife was in their lobby.
Prior to officers' arrival, dispatch informed responders of the man's identity and that he was seated in the lobby sharpening a knife.
When officers arrived, the man, who was later identified as Donald Merrill, 45, of Frazee, was arrested and booked into the Becker County Jail.
The incident is still under investigation, and formal charges are pending.
There were no direct threats made involving the knife.