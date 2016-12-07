According to court records, on Nov. 17 she allegedly tried to smuggle 2 grams of cocaine into the Becker County Jail inside her body.

After being tipped off, authorities obtained a search warrant and a doctor at Essentia St. Mary's allegedly found and removed a plastic bag containing a rock of cocaine.

On Nov. 23 bail was set at $1,500 or bond at $15,000 with standard conditions or $25,000 without conditions.