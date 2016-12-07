DL man faces first-degree drug charge for meth

According to court records, he sold methamphetamines on three occasions to a confidential reliable informant with the West Central Minnesota Drug Task Force.

On Jan. 27 he allegedly sold 1 gram of meth to the informant; on Jan. 28 he allegedly sold 3.1 grams of meth; and on Feb. 15 he allegedly sold 7.5 grams of meth.

He was released Nov. 23 on the same $1,500 bail he had posted in another case. His next court appearance is Dec. 12.