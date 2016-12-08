Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Audubon man faces domestic assault charges

    By News Staff Today at 1:00 p.m.

    Stephen Henry Sperl, 52, of 18724 Deroxe Road, Audubon, has been charged in Becker County District Court with two felony counts of domestic assault and a gross misdemeanor charge of interfering with a 911 call.

    According to court records, on Nov. 23 the Becker County Sheriff's Office responded to a domestic disturbance call at the Sperl residence.

    Sperl allegedly tried to take away a woman's phone and pushed her, causing her to hit her head against a fireplace.

    On Nov. 28 he was released on $1,000 bail.

    Explore related topics:NewscrimenewscourtsBecker Countydomestic assault
    Advertisement
    randomness