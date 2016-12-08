Audubon man faces domestic assault charges
Stephen Henry Sperl, 52, of 18724 Deroxe Road, Audubon, has been charged in Becker County District Court with two felony counts of domestic assault and a gross misdemeanor charge of interfering with a 911 call.
According to court records, on Nov. 23 the Becker County Sheriff's Office responded to a domestic disturbance call at the Sperl residence.
Sperl allegedly tried to take away a woman's phone and pushed her, causing her to hit her head against a fireplace.
On Nov. 28 he was released on $1,000 bail.