Charge dismissed against teen who left fake bomb in Peoples Park
A felony charge of terroristic threats — incendiary device has been dismissed against Cody Lee Alto, 18, of 200 Heights Ridge Lane, Detroit Lakes.According to court records, Alto wrapped black electrical tape around a Pringles container at People Park to make it look like a pipe bomb.
He told investigators that he and three other young people who were with him did it as a joke, to "prank" other people at the park, which is a favorite hangout for teens.
He taped the canister to a utility pole with electrical tape.
Another teen added a cell phone and wires to the fake bomb to make it look more realistic.
A city worker discovered the device about 8:30 a.m. and alerted police.
After cordoning off the area, police called in the Red River Valley Bomb Squad, which used two robots to view the object from a safe distance, before shooting it with a high-intensity water cannon to defuse it.
A suited-up member of the bomb squad then went in closer to investigate; he determined the device was a fake.
The charge against Alto was dismissed Nov. 28 because conditions for dismissal were met.