He told investigators that he and three other young people who were with him did it as a joke, to "prank" other people at the park, which is a favorite hangout for teens.

He taped the canister to a utility pole with electrical tape.

Another teen added a cell phone and wires to the fake bomb to make it look more realistic.

A city worker discovered the device about 8:30 a.m. and alerted police.

After cordoning off the area, police called in the Red River Valley Bomb Squad, which used two robots to view the object from a safe distance, before shooting it with a high-intensity water cannon to defuse it.

A suited-up member of the bomb squad then went in closer to investigate; he determined the device was a fake.

The charge against Alto was dismissed Nov. 28 because conditions for dismissal were met.