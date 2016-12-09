Woman sentenced for ramming pickup, fleeing police officer

Misdemeanor charges of fleeing on foot and misdemeanor leaving the scene of an accident were dropped in a plea agreement.

According to court records, on April 22 a Detroit Lakes police officer responded to a shoplifting complaint at JCPenney.

Tibbetts had brought an empty bag into the store and while inside a changing room had filled it with items from the store.

She gave a false name to the police officer, who had her follow him to his squad car to confirm her identity. He discovered her true identity, and that there was a warrant out for her arrest.

She took off running southbound in the alley behind JCPenney, ignoring the officer's shouts to stop.

According to the complaint, she ran towards Washington Avenue and jumped into a vehicle, slamming it into reverse and ramming an occupied Ford pickup.

She drove forward and again backed up into the pickup truck, while the officer drew his gun and continued to shout at her to stop.

She drove out of the parking lot at a high rate of speed and went north on Washington Avenue.

Another officer then saw her driving eastbound on Holmes Street, and that officer followed her with emergency lights flashing as she went over 90 mph on Eighth Street S.E., then northbound on Highland Drive at speeds of about 65 mph.

He saw her throw an article of clothing from JCPenney out the window during the chase.

She gave up and pulled over on Highland Drive, admitting that she fled because she did not want to get arrested on the warrant and that she was high from taking meth that morning.

She appeared in court Nov. 23 before District Judge Jay Carlson, who sentenced her to a year and a day in prison, stayed four years.

She was ordered to serve 38 days in jail, with credit for 38 days served, and was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine, $1,085 in court fees, and $5,493 in restitution. She was placed on supervised probation for four years.