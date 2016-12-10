Callway man sentenced for domestic assault

A second felony domestic assault charge was dropped in a plea agreement.

According to court records:

On June 15 deputies responded to a disturbance call at his residence. He allegedly assaulted his wife, kicking her legs multiple times and holding her to the floor, leaving her with bruises on her legs, arms and chest.

He would not let her leave or use her phone. He eventually left the residence and she ran to a neighbor's house for help.

He was previously convicted of domestic assault in 2011 and 2014 against the same woman.

Donner appeared in court Nov. 23 before District Judge Jay Carlson, who sentenced him to 18 months in prison, stayed five years.

He was ordered to serve 60 days in jail, with credit for 40 days served, and pay a $1,000 fine plus $1,160 in court fees.

He was ordered to get a domestic abuse evaluation, follow the recommendations, and complete domestic abuse treatment. He was placed on supervised probation for five years.