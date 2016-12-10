Criminal sexual conduct charges dropped against DL man
Two felony third-degree criminal sexual conduct charges have been dropped against Kirk Anthony Brown, 22, of 314 union St. W., Detroit Lakes.
He was charged in Becker County District court with third-degree criminal sexual conduct, with the victim age 13-15 years old and the actor 24 months or more older.
The charges were dismissed Nov. 23 because the alleged victim moved to Washington State and was no longer cooperating with the investigation, rendering the state unable to meet its burden of proof at trial, according to court records.