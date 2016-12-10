DL man gets 45 days on drug charge

Another felony charge of fifth-degree controlled substance crime, and a gross misdemeanor domestic assault charge, were dropped in a plea agreement.

According to court records:

On Sept. 13 deputies responded to a disturbance call, at a residence he was temporarily staying in, after he threatened to throw a female relative through a window, and to harm himself if she reported him to police.

Police conducted a pat-down search and found 15 stolen Lorazepam pills on him.

He appeared in court Nov. 23 before district Judge Jay Carlson, who continued the case and ordered him to serve 45 days in jail, with credit for time served, and pay a $1,000 fine plus $1,160 in court fees.

He was ordered to get chemical dependency and mental health evaluations and follow the recommendations, and was placed on supervised probation for five years.