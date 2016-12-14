Man sentenced for car theft, drugs

According to court records, about 1:20 a.m. on Aug. 15 Detroit Lakes police responded to a report of a vehicle following girls at People Park.

The vehicle had been reported stolen in Fargo. Officers found Dullea buying fuel at the Holiday Station, and 4.4 grams of meth was found in the vehicle.

He appeared in court Nov. 18 before District Judge Mike Fritz, who sentenced him to 17 months in prison, stayed five years.

He was ordered to serve 180 days in jail, with credit for 95 days served. He was fined $1,000 plus $1,170 in court fees and was placed on supervised probation for five years.

He must get a chemical dependency evaluation and follow the recommendations.