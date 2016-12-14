According to court records:

On Dec. 7, a Callaway police officer attempted to pull his car over for having expired license plate tabs.

Instead of stopping, Keezer allegedly sped away, taking a field approach and driving at speeds up to 44 mph on a bumpy plowed field.

He went over a cross road into deep snow on the other side, where the vehicle got stuck. As the officer approached, he allegedly fled on foot and was found later hiding in trees along the Buffalo River.

His license was found to be canceled as inimical to public safety.

He appeared in court Dec. 9 before District Judge Michelle Lawson, who set cash bail at $3,000 or bond at $25,000, with standard conditions of release, or at $50,000 with no conditions.