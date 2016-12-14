Man gets more than 6 years in prison for felony DWI

A second felony DWI charge and a felony third-degree drug charge were dropped in a plea agreement.

According to court records, on Oct. 15 a tribal police officer clocked him driving 52 mph in a 40 mph zone on County Road 34.

McCormack sped off when he saw the officer turning around to pursue him, reaching speeds of up to 80 mph.

He drove up a residential driveway, through a lawn, into a group of trees, down into a ditch and up again on to County Road 34.

When the pursuing officer caught up to him, his vehicle was in the ditch and he was fleeing on foot. He was eventually found lying in mud and was arrested.

His blood alcohol level tested at .17 percent and his license had earlier been canceled as inimical to public safety. There was an active warrant out for his arrest.

In his pocket, officers found a prescription bottle containing 72 buprenorphine hydrochloride (Suboxone) pills, used to treat opioid addiction.

He has several prior convictions, including one for felony DWI and one for felony criminal vehicular operation.

He appeared in court Nov. 21, where District Judge Peter Irvine sentenced him to 75 months in state prison at St. Cloud. He was also ordered to pay a $50 fine and $135 in court fees.