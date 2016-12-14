Rochert man sentenced on drug charge

According to court records, he was arrested on a warrant in Detroit Lakes on May 24. When he was booked into jail authorities found two 20 mg Adderall pills in his jeans.

He appeared in court Nov, 22 before District Judge Jay Carlson, who stayed imposition of sentence and placed him on supervised probation for five years.

He was ordered to serve 51 days in jail, with credit for 51 days served. He was fined $1,000 plus $1,160 in court fees.

He must get chemical dependency and mental health evaluations and follow the recommendations.