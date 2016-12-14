Two accused of selling heroin out of their DL motel room

During the search on Nov. 29, officers with the West Central Minnesota Drug and Violent Crime Task Force also found other things associated with drug sales, including $4,099 cash, two digital scales, multiple baggies and a razor blade.

Also in the safe was a .25 caliber handgun with one live round in the magazine.

Henderson, who was convicted of second-degree murder in 1999 and third-degree assault in 2012, is prohibited from possessing firearms.

Police also found 3.5 grams of heroin in a baggie on a bedroom dresser, along with meth in a baggie in a bedroom and a small amount of heroin in a purse.

Since early November, the couple had allegedly sold heroin to a series of visitors to their motel room, which wasn't named in the complaint.

Shaugabay allegedly arranged the meetings and Henderson went out to the cars, sitting for a short while and making the sale.

On Dec. 1 District Judge Andrew Pearson set cash bail for Henderson at $12,500 or bond at $100,000, with conditions of release, or $200,000 without conditions.

He posted $100,000 bond on Dec. 6 and was released.

Cash bail for Shaugabay was set at $1,000, or $25,000 bond with conditions, or $50,000 bond without conditions of release. She posted $1,000 on Dec. 9 and was released.

Both are charged with two felony counts of first-degree controlled substance crime, and one count of felony fifth-degree controlled substance crime.

Henderson also faces one count of felony handgun violation.